Haslemere’s Community Fridge has secured a new home after overwhelming demand forced it to pause operations earlier this year. The much-loved initiative, run by environmental charity Love Haslemere Hate Waste (LHHW), has been offered a new base at Pathways Pavilion, a community building located behind Haslemere Hall.
Volunteers have already picked up the keys and begun the move, but the new site needs substantial work before the fridge can reopen. LHHW is now urgently appealing to the community for support.
“We are beyond excited to be entering this new chapter,” said Victoria Page, director of LHHW. “But to get the fridge back up and running as quickly as possible, we need your help. We’re hoping the community will come together to get this much-needed and much-loved initiative up and running.”
LHHW is seeking a professional cleaning company to deep-clean the kitchen, a mould remediation specialist for the bathrooms, a plumber to fix a potential leak, and a professional window cleaner for both interior and exterior windows.
Anyone able to offer services or financial support is urged to do so via: www.justgiving.com/lovehaslemere-hatewaste
Before closing its doors, the Community Fridge was rescuing more than 300kg of surplus food each week from local retailers including M&S, Waitrose and FareShare, and redistributing it to more than 90 families.
“This isn’t leftover scraps,” said Page. “It’s quality food that would otherwise go to waste. We’re tackling food poverty and food waste all at once – and the community response shows how vital this resource is.”
LHHW also thanked Green and Blue Studios for housing the fridge since its launch, and Gentle Giants Removal Company for their help with the move.
“We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get stuck in,” Page added. “Now we just need a little help to get over the line.”