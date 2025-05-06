If you haven’t heard, Waverley Borough Council and Surrey County Council will cease to exist and I thought I would take a chance to discuss what local government reorganisation (LGR) may mean for residents.
The idea behind the government’s devolution bill is to allow decisions to be made closer to the people they affect, enabling more tailored governance that meets local needs better than a “one-size-fits-all” approach. However, for Surrey it means something slightly different; the merging of the Borough or District, and County levels. To what size and scale? Still to be decided.
Supporters of LGR argue this would streamline decision-making and cut costs, while critics warn it could reduce local representation and create a more centralised bureaucracy. Here’s my take.
Firstly, simplified decision-making. Surrey has a two-tier system, Surrey County Council manages county-wide services like highways, education, and social care and the Borough and District councils handle local services such as planning, waste collection, and housing. We, of course, have fantastic Town and Parish Councils but let’s stick with County, District and Borough for the time being. Merging would eliminate duplication, reduce administrative delays, and create clearer decision-making. Residents would have one point of contact for all local services, reducing confusion over which council is responsible for what. As a local Borough Councillor I’m constantly frustrated when, in theory, I can help some residents who come to me with planning or waste collection issues but tell others, who come to me with highways and social care issues, to go to another councillor who is part of another council. Suffice to say, I’ve continued to support with highways issues through my local “Pothole Patrol” campaign anyway because I don’t think residents care which council does what, they just want good services.
Secondly, cost savings and efficiency. Running multiple councils means overlapping bureaucracy and administrative costs. Two unitary authorities could cut costs by reducing council offices, merging departments, and streamlining services – potentially saving millions of pounds.
Thirdly, stronger strategic planning. I’ve lost count of the number of times residents have stated that housing before infrastructure is the cart before the horse. A single authority would allow better coordination of housing, transport, and infrastructure projects. Two unitary authorities across Surrey could develop a spatial plan that better ensures balanced growth and investment for all.
Speaking of investment, LGR done well would provide more buying power and funding access. Larger councils often have greater financial leverage when securing government grants, business investment, and negotiating contracts for services like waste management and road repairs.
And finally, more influence at a national level. LGR unlocks devolution and a mayor for Surrey, who could have a stronger voice in Westminster, potentially securing more investment and influence over regional policies. Surrey is one of the most economically and socially significant counties in the UK, known for its high standard of living, strong financial sector, and strategic location near London. Our county balances economic prosperity with a high quality of life and should have reflective influence in parliament.
By Cllr Phoebe Sullivan