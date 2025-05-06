Firstly, simplified decision-making. Surrey has a two-tier system, Surrey County Council manages county-wide services like highways, education, and social care and the Borough and District councils handle local services such as planning, waste collection, and housing. We, of course, have fantastic Town and Parish Councils but let’s stick with County, District and Borough for the time being. Merging would eliminate duplication, reduce administrative delays, and create clearer decision-making. Residents would have one point of contact for all local services, reducing confusion over which council is responsible for what. As a local Borough Councillor I’m constantly frustrated when, in theory, I can help some residents who come to me with planning or waste collection issues but tell others, who come to me with highways and social care issues, to go to another councillor who is part of another council. Suffice to say, I’ve continued to support with highways issues through my local “Pothole Patrol” campaign anyway because I don’t think residents care which council does what, they just want good services.