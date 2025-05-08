A new memorial plaque has been unveiled at Haslemere railway station to honour the town’s historic signal box and the 626 Southern Railway workers who lost their lives during the Second World War.
The ceremony drew a large crowd on Thursday, including representatives from Network Rail and Southern Rail, the Friends of Haslemere Signal Box, veterans, MP Greg Stafford and local residents.Wreaths were laid, speeches were made, and stories were shared.
The plaque commemorates the 626 Southern Railway workers who lost their lives during the war, many of whom were targeted by the Luftwaffe as they moved troops and supplies around the country – a lasting tribute to the railway workers who served on the home front, keeping Britain moving through its darkest hours.
“They weren’t hiding,” said Ken Griffiths, chairman of Haslemere Community Station. “They were carrying on doing their jobs and they suffered for it.”
Haslemere’s signal box has directed trains since 1895. Still in operation today, it will soon be decommissioned as the Portsmouth Direct Line transitions to a digital system later this year. But thanks to the Haslemere Signal Box Trust (HSBT), the Victorian-era building is being preserved as a memorial and museum.
Trustee Tim Milford said: “It would have been a terrible shame if it had just been mothballed. With conflicts ongoing around the world, it’s more important than ever that we remember the legacy of those who’ve been lost.”
Veteran Mike Clarke, who served in Germany during the Cold War, said: “These guys gave not just a little bit, but all of it, and they deserve to be remembered.”
The area around the signal box will be turned into a memorial garden, with an upstairs exhibition space in the original signal box. These developments will form part of Railway 200 – a nationwide campaign celebrating 200 years of the modern railway in 2025.