hWeydown Road car park in Haslemere has seen many vehicles come and go – but one car appears to have made itself at home.
Over the course of several weeks, visitors to the car park have watched the stationary vehicle amass ten parking tickets, totalling an eye-watering £700 in fines. Now, Waverley Borough Council has confirmed it is treating the car as potentially abandoned and has begun proceedings to have it removed.
The car first caught the attention of parking officers after repeatedly breaching maximum stay limits. Under WBC’s enforcement procedure, once a vehicle receives three Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs), officers assess its tax, MOT status and usage history to determine whether enforcement should continue.
In this case, the car remained unmoved and continued to attract further PCNs. With no indication of criminal involvement following a Surrey Police check, the vehicle has now been handed over to WBC’s Environmental Services team.
A council spokesperson confirmed a standard notification sticker was placed on the vehicle on May 1, warning that removal was imminent. A registered keeper search is under way via the National Anti-Fraud Network (NAFN), with further steps to follow.
“If a keeper is identified, they will be contacted and may be liable for removal costs,” the spokesperson said. “If not, the council will pay the charge, and the vehicle will either be scrapped or resold depending on condition.”
That means if no owner comes forward, the cost of removal will fall to the borough council – and ultimately, the taxpayer.
The vehicle will be taken to a secure compound in Waverley by the council’s appointed contractor once the investigation concludes – a process that can take four weeks or longer.
Until then, the car remains firmly in place. For local commuters, it's become something of a landmark – and perhaps the only vehicle in Haslemere that’s going absolutely nowhere.