Haslemere Educational Museum is selling a small slice of local history – but don’t expect any hidden treasures.
The museum has recently advertised a small patch of surplus land for £15,000. The 0.2-acre patch, tucked away on the northeast boundary, is landlocked and accessible only to the Museum and a neighbouring property. Trustees say its sale will have no impact on the running of the museum or its collections.
The move to release currently unused land will help the museum, which relies on public donations to keep running.
The plot is being marketed in accordance with Charity Commission regulations, through the Haslemere office of Seymours estate agents.