The Cowdray Gundog Challenge raised more than £4,000 for Midhurst Palliative Care, drawing hundreds of spectators to the Deer Park.
Eighteen teams of top handlers and dogs from across the UK and Europe competed in a series of tests judged on control and teamwork. The winning team, Run Forest Run, included Craig Perry, Matt Gould, Shane King and Emma Champion. Gould’s black Labrador earned Top Dog with a perfect score.
Organiser Jason Mayhew said: "The challenge gets bigger every year, and we’re proud to be raising vital funds while celebrating the skill and partnership between gundogs and their handlers in such a spectacular setting.”
Representatives from Midhurst Palliative Care were there to collect donations and raise awareness of their work supporting local families facing life-limiting illnesses.