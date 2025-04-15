The costs from May 12 at Haslemere High Street car park will rise from £1.20 to £1.30 for one hour and from £2.40 to £2.60 for two hours, while three-hour stays will fall slightly from £4 to £3.90. At Tanners Lane, Chestnut Avenue and Weydown Road, one-hour parking will go from 90p to £1, and two hours from £1.80 to £2. Three-hour rates will drop from £3.10 to £2.90.