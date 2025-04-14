As his term draws to a close, Cllr Leach, Mayor of Haslemere, hosted a special reception at The Georgian Coppa Club on Sunday, April 13, to celebrate the end of his year in office and to thank those who have made a meaningful impact on the local community.
The afternoon saw local dignitaries, volunteers, and residents come together, all being recognised for their dedication to improving Haslemere.
In his speech, Cllr Leach said: “Today is a chance for me to say thank you to all the people who have helped me over the past year, and to the volunteers who go above and beyond for our community, making it such a great town to live in.”