Fears over ward closures at Haslemere Community Hospital have been addressed by NHS bosses, who insist the site remains central to their long-term plans.
The concern was sparked after the GP practice currently providing medical cover for the 16 rehabilitation beds gave notice. The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that while the current arrangement will end on May 21, it is working urgently to find a replacement.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The provider of medical cover for our two inpatient wards has given notice on that aspect of our service, which has created a challenge in ensuring the ongoing provision of safe, high-quality inpatient care for our patients.
“We are urgently exploring alternative options and will continue to engage with local partners.”
The GP-led service will cease next month, leading to a likely temporary closure of the wards while the Trust searches for a new GP consultant to take over.
In the meantime, four beds will be made available at Milford Hospital to help ease the impact – though this still leaves a shortfall of 12 beds. Rehabilitation wards like Haslemere’s play a key role in freeing up space in acute hospitals by supporting patients who no longer need urgent care but are not yet ready to return home.
The Trust has stressed that other services – including the minor injuries unit, outpatient clinics, and therapies – remain unaffected.
“Haslemere Hospital is a vital part of our Trust and future clinical strategy,” the spokesperson said.
Greg Stafford MP visited the hospital for an urgent meeting with NHS executives to seek answers.
He said: “Haslemere Hospital is a fantastic community hospital, and I am reassured by my visit that they want the service to continue, but I will be holding them to account on the promises they have made.”