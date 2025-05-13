The chief hack at the Herald & Post is on cloud £900 after completing a half-marathon for an East Hampshire charity close to his heart.
Reporters often use the phrase “it’s got legs” when referring to long-running stories.
So it was apt that Paul Ferguson used his own to help the Rosemary Foundation by running the Southampton Half Marathon for the hospice at home charity.
Mr Ferguson ran the 13.1mile course on April 6 in 2 hours 22 minutes for the “amazing” support the charity’s nurses gave to his late father-in-law from Liss and his family. He closed his justgiving page a month later after raising £900 for the good cause.
“I’ve always enjoyed running but I had never done more than six or seven miles before this,” said Paul, known to most of his friends as Hamish.
“It was great. There were crowds cheering all the way and I have to say, through slightly gritted teeth as a Pompey fan, the people of Southampton were amazing.
“I actually sprinted the last half mile and I was a bit tearful when I crossed the finish line.”
He added: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated, as it means so much. I was blown away by how much people gave, but the Rosemary Foundation deserve every penny as they’re just incredible.”
Paul hasn’t ruled out further half-marathons and 10ks in the future, but a full marathon may be a step too far.
The Rosemary Foundation and two of their most fervent supporters have also thanked people for their generosity following two recent fundraising events.
The charity raised £355 through raffle tickets sales and donations after setting up stall on Rams Walk before Easter, while a fundraising sale by the Forest Fundraisers in Liss village hall on Saturday, May 9, generated £150.