An era has ended in Liss as the village’s most prominent trader and handyman has closed his hardware shop after 38 years of memories.
Dave Scarlett – AKA DIY Dave – locked the front door to his U-DO DIY shop to customers for the last time at 5pm on Christmas Eve.
His Station Road store has become a cornerstone of the village centre since opening in 1987, while his tardis-like shop and ability to fix near enough everything has earned him legendary status in Liss.
But now it’s time to retire with Mr Scarlett and his wife, Janet, looking forward to some R&R and travel after four decades of serving the East Hampshire community.
“I feel fine about it, actually, because it’s been a long time coming,” said Dave just before closing. He was actually meant to shut up shop at midday, but the combination of last minute shoppers, and a steady stream of grateful villagers, meant a longer goodbye.
“It was meant to be midday, then 2pm and now it’s 5pm, but what’s a few more hours?”
Customers have definitely showed their appreciation with DIY Dave being handed a goodbye/retirement card signed by dozens of villagers on Monday. He was visibly touched by the gesture with travel vouchers, biscuits and two boxes of Dave’s favourite cider among the gifts.
While more than a dozen people have showed an interest in taking over, the future of the shop remains unclear with no-one committed to stepping into Dave’s very big shoes.
But no-one will begrudge Dave and Janet from doing something different after so many years, with a mock front page for the pair showing the depth of appreciation.
“Your presence in the village has been more than a DIY shop,” states the article under a “Saying Farewell to Local Legend” headline.
“Your thoughtfulness in helping others, being a hub of information, good conversation and genuine kindness has made a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know you – thank you for everything.”
