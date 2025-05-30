Three East Hampshire men who rescued a crash victim from a burning car in Liphook have been commended by the police for their bravery.
David Higgins, Robert Boxall and Ed Oliver showed “exemplary teamwork, compassion and courage” by coming to Philip Bower’s aid according to a chief at the Thames Valley & Hampshire Joint Operations Unit.
The trio came together to free the driver of a car which crashed into the B2070 Portsmouth Road railway bridge on January 8 last year when others turned a blind eye.
Sadly, the 45-year-old victim from Lindford died at the scene.
But Messrs Higgins, Boxall and Oliver were nonetheless praised for their efforts with the trio receiving certificates for their “swift and decisive” actions at a recent police awards event in Reading.
Mr Higgins was returning to his Liphook home from a swimming and gym session at the Taro Centre in Petersfield when he heard a “huge bang” and stopped his car near the bridge.
While others turned around, he saw the wreckage and thought nothing of trying to get the driver out.
He said: “I ran to the car and I could see there was a man in the driving seat but I couldn’t move the door.
“Some brake fluid was on fire and I put that out with soil.
“I tried to wedge the door open with a big piece of wood because I felt I had to get him out of the car.
“There were three men on the other side of the road that had been working on the railway switchgear but they disappeared. I asked them to help but they didn’t.
“Thankfully, two guys from Liphook Golf Club came over and between the three of us we got him out and laid him on the verge. One of the guys tried to give him CPR but sadly it didn’t work – we did our best.”
Mr Boxall, an assistant groundskeeper at LGC from Bordon, felt getting the commendation was “bittersweet” as the driver ultimately died from his injuries. He was in a buggy with Mr Oliver, the LGC deputy groundskeeper from Clanfield, when David alerted the pair.
He said: “We were coming down the driveway in our buggy when we saw smoke coming from the bridge so we drove over and saw David shouting.
“We ran over together and heard he needed someone to open the car door. We had a lot of tools in our buggy and together we wedged the door open.
“We just dived in and got him out – you just have to try and save someone, it’s what you should do.”
He added: “I suppose it’s nice to get recognition like this but if he survived it obviously would have been better.”
Mr Higgins, who returned home “covered in blood”, wanted to thank PC Cunningham for the support offered immediately after the incident.
The commendation handed to the trio by JOU Chief Superintendent Darren O’Callaghan said the victim also received immediate first aid and the best possible care.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.