It feels like a much-loved charity is nearing its goal of raising £6million for a new hospice in south Farnham.
Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice needs to raise just £400,000 to meet its fundraising target after a year of local generosity and countless fundraising initiatives, from car shows to marathons and high-end garden galas.
So they’ve asked the good people of Farnham and Waverley to give them a helping hand with the finishing line in sight.
“We would like to thank our wonderful local community for the incredible support,” said Director of income generation, Jenny Peat, on thanking well-wishers for getting the project close to completion.
“But any amount you could give to help us finish – it would be so gratefully received”.
The hospice provides palliative and end of life care for adult patients and families and currently cares for more than 250 patients across Surrey and Hampshire.
The good cause launched a “Feels Like Home” appeal last year to raise £6million for an “exciting new centre” with building work well underway.
The new hospice is set to include an 18-bed In Patient Unit while A Living Well suite will offer art therapy sessions, support programmes and carer groups.
Therapy suites that will allow patients to learn and manage their symptoms are also planned along with private spaces for counselling sessions.
The hospice will be a centre for specialised doctors, nurses, health care assistants and therapists to visit patients who have chosen to spend their final days peacefully.
Jenny added: “Home is the feeling of support, of relief, of being heard and knowing that you matter – and this is what we want your new Hospice to offer”.
If you would like to make a donation or want more information about Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, either visit
www.pth.org.uk/givetoday or call 01252 729446. Article by Lucy Fradgely
