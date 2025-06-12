The new equipment will allow FATN (formerly Farnham & Alton Talking Newspapers) to produce recordings for its listeners more efficiently and securely.
The updated technology also enhances the charity’s protection against the increasing cybersecurity threats facing digital systems today.
Ann Newson, FATN president, said: "We are enormously grateful for this generous donation. The computers we have purchased with this funding will enable us to continue to provide a top quality service to our listeners, giving them easy access to local news."
Ken Kent, Chairman of Community Service at the Rotary Club of Farnham, added: "The club and individual members have had a long association with FATN and our members have been delighted to be able to provide the necessary funding."
FATN is a self-funded, registered charity run entirely by volunteers and is one of the oldest talking newspaper organisations in the UK. It produces two weekly talking news editions and a monthly magazine, which are distributed on easy-to-use memory sticks. Special speakers are provided free of charge to registered listeners.
With a dedicated team of more than 80 volunteers—including readers, presenters, engineers, and administrative staff—FATN operates from its studio in Farnham.
The team records and dispatches editions covering news across the Surrey and Hampshire borders, serving towns such as Farnham, Haslemere, Hindhead, Liphook, Bordon, Petersfield, Alton, Fleet, Farnborough, Camberley, and Aldershot.
Mary Ginsberg, FATN chair, acknowledged the support of the Farnham Herald, saying: "We are very grateful to Tindle Newspapers for allowing us to use material from their newspapers.
“Today we provide a service to approximately 200 listeners and we would like to provide that service to more.”
In addition to physical distribution, recordings are also available via the FATN website at www.fatntalkingnews.org.uk.
