Designed in 1894, the Liberal Club is one of Lutyens’ most significant early buildings, marking his first foray into the Neo-Georgian style. Just a few years earlier, in 1889, he received his first major commission: Crooksbury, a country house on Farnham’s outskirts, created when he was only 20 and still apprenticed to the London architect Ernest George. The commission came from Arthur Chapman, a family friend and chairman of the Farnham Liberals.