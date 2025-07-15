A South Farnham man embroiled in the general election betting scandal may not stand trial for two years.
Former Tory chief marketing officer Simon Chatfield is suspected of using inside information to bet on the date of the 2024 election before it was announced by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The 51-year-old of Vicarage Hill, Lower Bourne, was one of 15 people charged by the UK Gambling Commission, with the defendant previously indicating a not guilty plea.
Mr Chatfield learned at Southwark Crown Court last Friday that two trials beginning in September 2027 and January 2028, respectively, have been scheduled because of the large number of defendants.
But the schedule has been called “optimistic” with an application to dismiss the charges set for January 2026.
