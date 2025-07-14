Hundreds of people have raised a glass in memory of a much-loved landlady who brought life, love and laughter to people in The Sands, Seale and Elstead.
Waverley has lost one of its most popular and longest-serving publicans as Helen Francis died on June 17 after a short illness.
Mrs Francis and her husband, Lee, are legends of the borough’s pub and hospitality scene as they ran The Donkey near Elstead for 25 years.
Although the pub didn’t reopen following their departure early last year, they were quickly behind the bar again as they moved to The Barley Mow in The Sands following the pub’s community take over.
“Helsie’s” funeral will take place later this month in Guildford and will be screened given the immense popularity of the “truly special” publican and the expected large turnout.
Numerous tributes have been paid with members of the Barley Mow WhatsApp group agreeing to share messages showing how much Helen will be missed by people connected to both pubs.
They said: “Helen was such a bubbly, kind lady who always welcomed you all with her big smile.
“She was a beacon for the pub and a wonderful woman. It’s devastating as she was such an amazing lady with a beautiful heart and soul – she will be missed by all.”
One Barley Mow regular said Helen had a “unique Joanna Lumley like special quality” while another friend recalled her “great smile” and “happy disposition”.
Helen’s funeral will take place at 2.15pm at Guildford Crematorium on Monday, July 28, with formal black attire with a touch of pink, if desired.
A wake will follow at the Elstead RBL while the funeral will be screened via a link at https://helsie.muchloved.com for those unable to attend but who want to pay respects. Donations to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
