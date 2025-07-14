Drivers in and around Waverley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance.
• A3, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for barrier work.
• A3, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.