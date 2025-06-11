There seems to be an unwritten law that if you’re a stand-up comedian performing at Farnham Maltings, your tour must begin in Bracknell.
Such was the case for Mark Steel, and now Suzi Ruffell, whose new show The Juggle comes to town next Thursday (June 26).
This month is a busy one for the award-winning comedian from Portsmouth as her UK tour began on June 5 and her debut book, Am I Having Fun Now? was published on the same day.
So it’s no surprise she’s called her latest tour The Juggle, especially as she has to mix life on the road with being a mum.
She said: “It’s called The Juggle because we have to name the shows before we write them, but I knew it would be about me doing lots of things including being a mum.
“With this show I wrote a lot of it onstage and there was just lots that I wanted to talk about.
“Mind you, it’s also about me realising that my five-year-old daughter has the highest opinion of me that she’ll ever have. She knows about none of my flaws.”
Speaking of parents, she often talks about them often onstage. Her dad once paid her £15 to eat a spoon of mustard powder while Suzi also accidentally poisoned her neighbours after putting catnip into a jug of Pimms instead of mint.
That would definitely cause a few nerves, so it’s not surprising she writes about her anxiety in her book.
She said: “There were things I’ve tried to talk about onstage before, the darker sides of anxiety, but audiences started to worry about me. So writing the book I got to dig into those things.”
Tickets start at £15 for the 7.30pm show, for more details visit www.farnhamaltings.com or call 01252 745444
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.