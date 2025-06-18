Expect an unforgettable evening of “show-stopping melodies and choral brilliance” when an East Hampshire choir brings the sounds of the Big Apple to little old Petersfield.
The greatest songwriting partnerships in musical history will be celebrated when Luminosa holds its Broadway: A Choral Celebration summer concert in St Peter’s next Saturday (July 5).
A sell-out show is expected with the group bringing together the magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more in an exciting and diverse programme of classics.
The first half will pay homage to the golden age of musical theatre with much-loved pieces from South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music and Oklahoma being performed.
The Chamber Choir will take centre stage with a beautifully crafted Sondheim selection that included arrangements from West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and more.
The second half will celebrate more recent Broadway triumphs like Wicked and Les Miserables, followed by an Andrew Lloyd Webber selection featuring beloved songs from Phantom of the Opera and others in the composer’s vast cannon.
A special interlude will add to the evening’s magic, with a stunning piano and vocal performance providing an intimate and reflective moment.
A spokesperson said: “With West End pianist Adam Blosse and under the direction of Rebekah Abbott, Luminose has built a reputation for exceptional performances and a passionate love of music.”
Early booking is essential as concerts always sell out with tickets priced £16 for adults and £9 for children through www.luminosamusic.com
* Classical fans are spoilt for choice as The Gemini Consort will perform two Midsummer Music consorts at St Mary’s Buriton on consecutive weekends.
The concerts, featuring pieces by Holst, Beach and Ireland, in aid of the Rosemary Foundation will begin at 7.30pm on Saturday July 5 and 12. Free entry with retiring collection.
