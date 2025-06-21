It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s legacy remains alive and well in Alton.
On Saturday (June 21), the town launched its Regency Week with extra flourish as hundreds of fans, many dressed in full Regency costume, gathered to witness the unveiling of an impressive new bronze sculpture of the beloved novelist.
The statue now graces a specially designed Regency-style garden outside Alton’s Assembly Rooms.
Alton holds a significant place in Austen’s story.
She lived in nearby Chawton—now home to the Jane Austen’s House museum—during the final and most prolific years of her life. She is also said to have often strolled the country lanes into Alton to shop, visit friends, or catch the coach to London.
Her brother, Henry, even ran a bank there, further entwining her life with the market town.
The sculpture, created by renowned artist Mark Coreth and funded by East Hampshire District and Alton Town councils, is already attracting Austen enthusiasts from across the globe.
The unveiling ceremony featured the author’s fifth great-niece, Caroline Jane Knight, who travelled from Melbourne in Australia, where she chairs the Jane Austen Literacy Foundation.
Regency Week features guided walks, talks, workshops, dances, and a traditional Regency ball, bringing Austen’s era to life across the town.
See the Herald online and print for more pictures and reports of Alton’s Regency Week.
