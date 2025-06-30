Hampshire County Council is set to confirm the appointment of its next chief executive at a meeting of the full council on July 17.
Following a national recruitment process, the cross-party Member Appointment Panel, which met on June 26, has recommended Gary Westbrook for the role. Mr Westbrook is currently the county council’s deputy chief executive and director of Hampshire 2050.
Subject to formal approval by the full council, Gary will step into the role of acting chief executive from July 19. He will officially take on the post of chief executive and head of paid service on August 4, following the retirement of current chief executive Carolyn Williamson.
Cllr Nick Adams-King, leader of Hampshire County Council, said: “Gary Westbrook brings a wealth of experience, deep knowledge of the organisation, and a strong track record of leadership.
“With 15 years of service to the county council, his strategic insight and commitment to public service were evident throughout the appointment process.
“At a time of significant change and opportunity for local government, Gary’s vision, integrity, and proven ability to lead will be vital as we continue to evolve and transform. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we navigate Local Government Reorganisation and devolution, while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality services for the people of Hampshire.
“I wish to thank councillors from all parties who contributed to this important process. I am confident that Gary is the right person to lead the organisation into the future.”
Hampshire County Council is one of the largest local authorities in the country, delivering services to 1.4 million residents.
As chief executive and head of paid service, the postholder is responsible, through the council leader—fo, managing an annual budget of approximately £3.1 billion and leading a workforce of nearly 10,000 employees directly, and many more indirectly, including through hundreds of Hampshire schools.
The current chief executive, Carolyn Williamson announced her retirement from Hampshire County Council on March 21, 2025, following four years as the authority’s first female chief executive. She has served a total of 15 years at Hampshire County Council, as part of a public service career spanning more than 40 years.
