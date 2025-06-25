The cost of rural crime in Surrey, Hampshire and West Sussex fell dramatically last year with a combined drop of nearly 50 per cent.
But although there’s been a big drop around the south east, rural crime remains a serious problem with organised criminals and thieves costing the three counties more than £1.6million in 2024.
Annual reports from NFU Mutual show the cost of rural crime in the south east fell from £8.9million in 2023 to £7.1m last year.
Surrey saw the biggest drop locally with a 67.4 per cent reduction from £722,000 to £235,000, followed by a 54.4 per cent fall in West Sussex from £968,000 to £440,000.
Hampshire saw a smaller 31 per cent reduction with the cost of rural crime falling from £1.37million in 2023 to £948,000 last year, although the county is the largest of the trio.
The NFU Mutual report shows that quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles remain high on the criminal shopping list with ATV thefts in the region costing an estimated £548,000.
The regional 20 per cent drop has been attributed to co-ordinated action against serious and organised crime in the countryside with a May 17 operation by Surrey Police that saw 75 vehicles being stopped being an example.
The operation involved more than 40 officers from Waverley and was organised amid concerns from people in rural communities about burglary, drink-driving, poaching and the theft of plant machinery, ATVs and horse trailers.
Farms and rural locations were visited throughout the night with police making three arrests and seizing five vehicles during the nocturnal operation.
Colin Cambell, NFU Mutual regional manager for the south east, says it shows that a unified response can bear “real dividends”.
He said: “We know there is always work to be done when it comes to rural crime.
“In recent years we’ve seen rural crime becoming increasingly organised, serious and persistent in nature – rural crime goes far beyond disrupting farm work and impacting food production.
“Co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police, industry and law-makers are crucial in delivering a unified response to the rural crime challenge.”
Representatives from the NFU and the Countryside Land Business Association also attended a recent forum in the Meon Valley in a further bid to tackle rural crime in Hampshire.
Police and farmers also took part in the Rural Engagement Forum in East Meon hosted by Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones.
A wide range of issues ranging from burglaries and theft of farm machinery and equipment to crime reporting, intelligence and damage to land were discussed at the Meon Springs forum.
“We need to take the fight to the criminals and the organised crime gangs,” said Ms Jones, adding that “millions of pounds” is being invested in fighting rural crime.
“Some of the levels of crime in the countryside and rural areas are unacceptable – but through meetings like this I am determined we can work together to reduce that.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.