Surrey’s cherished woodlands and commons, long a refuge for walkers and nature lovers, are now at severe risk as wildfires spiral out of control. Jo Crow, command officer at Farnham fire station with 28 years of experience, warns that this year could be the busiest yet for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) wildfire responses.
“We are fortunate enough in Surrey to benefit from lots of woodlands and forests but we are unfortunately seeing a huge increase in wildfires year on year,” said Crow. “This year we’re expecting to be especially busy. We’re seeing wetter winters, dry springs and hotter summers — the perfect storm for causing wildfires.”
The statistics paint a stark picture. Since January 1, 2025, fire and rescue services across England and Wales have attended 564 wildfires — a staggering 717% increase on the same period last year, and more than double the incidents from 2022, which was itself a record year.
Locally, SFRS has responded to 41 wildfires from January to April alone, with hotspots including Box Hill, Frensham Common, Tilford and Ash Ranges. One particularly devastating blaze on April 10 at Ash Ranges, Ash Vale, consumed 12 hectares — roughly 30 football pitches — requiring a massive response including multiple specialist vehicles and water carriers. Another fire at Crooksbury Road, Tilford in May burned two hectares of land.
Wildfires are uncontrolled fires in rural vegetation — heath, grass, woodland — that spread rapidly, change direction without warning, and can jump firebreaks. Their impact is devastating: threatening lives, homes, businesses, wildlife and the countryside itself. The scars on the land take years to heal.
Crow urges the public to take wildfire risks seriously. “Enjoy the countryside but don’t use BBQs, open fires, and please dispose of cigarettes safely. A dropped cigarette or a stray barbecue can start a fire that quickly gets out of control.”
Most fires are deliberately or accidentally started by humans, but favourable weather conditions can make it much easier for fires to ignite and spread quickly.
Key advice from SFRS includes avoiding barbecues and open flames in the countryside, extinguishing smoking materials properly, and taking all rubbish home, especially glass bottles which can magnify sunlight and ignite fires. Flying lanterns are banned due to fire risk and harm to wildlife.
If you spot a fire, call 999 immediately and give the exact location — using What3Words or Ordnance Survey references if possible. Do not try to tackle it yourself; your safety is paramount.
For residents and businesses, Crow advises preparing for wildfire risk by clearing dry vegetation near properties and planning evacuation essentials in advance.
“We encourage people to report anything suspicious — campfires, litter, fly tipping, use of disposable BBQs or signs of arson — so we can work with land managers to prevent fires before they start.”
Surrey’s wildfire threat is growing rapidly. With the weather conditions set to worsen, awareness and caution in the countryside have never been more vital. This year’s spike in fires highlights the urgent need for community vigilance to protect Surrey’s environment, wildlife, and residents from catastrophic damage.
