Last week, the 50-year-old took on the mighty English Channel, swimming its cold, choppy waters to raise over £2,800 for the local hospice care charity.
The swim was a long-held dream for Kevin, who decided to turn it into an opportunity to support a cause close to his heart.
"I’ve swum competitively since I was a kid, and swimming the English Channel is something that I’ve always thought I’d be capable of,” said Kevin, from Aldershot.
“I set off just after 1am and it took just over fourteen hours. The wind, waves and tides were all brutal and I was struggling by the end, but I made it!”
Phyllis Tuckwell provides palliative and end-of-life care for patients and families living with an advanced or terminal illness, such as cancer, in West Surrey and North-East Hampshire.
The £2,851 Kevin raised is enough to cover the cost of an inpatient unit nurse for nearly three weeks. Each nurse cares for up to six patients at a time, offering not only expert symptom management and end-of-life care, but also emotional support for families.
“This truly is an incredible challenge,” said Emily Reynolds, community fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell.
“I can’t congratulate and sing Kevin’s praises enough. It’s been amazing to watch his journey and follow his tracking as he crossed.
“He must be so strong-minded, to be in the water for so long. We really appreciate Kevin choosing to support us through this challenge and would like to say a huge thank you to him and everyone who supported and sponsored him.”
As the NHS covers only around 25 percent of its costs, Phyllis Tuckwell must raise over £25,000 every day to continue providing its services, all of which are free of charge to patients and their loved ones.
Phyllis Tuckwell is currently building a new, state-of-the-art hospice in Farnham, set to open in 2026.
For more information, or to suggest your own fundraising challenge, contact Phyllis Tuckwell at 01252 729 446 or email [email protected]
