Waverley Borough Council has been considering naming the entrance road into Farnham Cricket Ground, off Folly Hill, in Thorpe’s honour following his death in 2024.
However, at last week’s Farnham Town Council meeting, members heard that the proposal has hit an unexpected snag, with concerns that Thorpe’s family may not support the idea.
Councillors also discussed whether the renamed road would be the car park entrance off Folly Hill or the access road leading directly onto the cricket field.
Farnham town clerk Iain Lynch said: “Someone is not happy, although it’s not clear who objected.”
Cllr John Ward added: “This was going very smoothly. The Sports Council were happy, the cricket club was happy, and Waverley were happy.”
Cllr Tony Fairclough, who also sits on Waverley Borough Council as the street naming portfolio holder, said he would look into the source of the concerns.
Naming roads after Farnham’s sporting greats is a familiar tradition. Mike Hawthorn Drive honours Britain’s first Formula One world champion, while Wilkinson Way leads to Farnham Rugby Club, named after World Cup-winning fly-half Johnny Wilkinson.
Graham Thorpe was born in Farnham in 1969. His father Geoff is a former Farnham Cricket Club chairman and his mother Toni was a longstanding scorer and supporter of the club
Thorpe first played men’s cricket for Wrecclesham, then starred for Farnham Cricket Club alongside his brothers. He went on to enjoy a distinguished career with Surrey and England, renowned as one of the most technically gifted batsmen of his era.
Thorpe scored over 6,700 runs in 100 Test matches for England, including 16 centuries, and was celebrated for his calmness under pressure. He was named one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year in 1998 and later worked as an England batting coach.
He died on August 4 last year aged 55 after a series of mental health struggles.
