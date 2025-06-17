A summer concert in aid of a charity that supports seriously ill children and their families will be held in a south Farnham church this weekend.
The soothing voices of The Hampshire and Surrey Hills Men’s Choir will reverberate around St Thomas-on-the-Bourne this Saturday (June 28).
They will amass inside the beautiful church on Frensham Road for a stirring evening of music in support of a truly special cause: Sebastian’s Action Trust.
The choir known for their rich harmonies and powerful performances have promised a vibrant and uplifting programme with the concert beginning at 7.30pm.
Churchgoers can expect a mix of choral classics, modern arrangements and audience favourites with proceeds from the event going to a very good local cause.
A spokesperson for the church and choir said: “Whether you're a long-time choral enthusiast or new to this kind of performance, this is a concert not to be missed.
“A collection on the evening will go to Sebastian’s Action Trust, a dedicated local charity that supports seriously ill children and their families through respite care, emotional support, and vital community services.”
The spokesperson added: “Your attendance will help bring joy and comfort to families facing unimaginable challenges.
“So come and experience the power of music to unite, uplift and inspire – all while supporting a cause that makes a real difference in our community.
“We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable evening of song and solidarity.”
Tickets are just £16 and are available in advance or at the door, albeit subject to availability.
To purchase or for more details, look for ‘Hampshire Surrey Men’s Choir’ at https://www.trybooking.com/
The choir will also perform the following weekend (July 6) in Bordon as they will show off their range during a free ‘Sunday Sing-out’ performance in town park from 4pm.
