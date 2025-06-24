The Carnival Fun Day swept through Millennium Green, turning the village heart into a buzzing festival – luckily, the rain stayed away.
MP Greg Stafford said: “What a brilliant time at the Liphook Carnival Fun Day! It was great to catch up with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, The MAD Company Liphook, and even try my luck at the balloon popping stall.”
Visitors enjoyed live bands, a licensed bar, sizzling burgers, funfair rides, craft and local produce stalls, plus face painting and ice cream. The highlight for many was the reveal of the Queen and Princess Royalty, a proud moment for the community.
The fire engine crew gave visitors a chance to explore the vehicle and chat with firefighters. Games and activities kept the atmosphere buzzing all day. Entry was free, with donations welcome to support future events.
Gemma Thompson of In The Moment Photography said: “It was a privilege to capture special moments at the Liphook Fun Day on Saturday. The atmosphere was buzzing, and it was lovely to see the community come together, with lots of families having fun and watching the brilliant live music. This was exciting for me to build my portfolio of events. As well as specialising in outdoor family and child portraits, I’m always looking for different opportunities to expand my business.”
Organisers thanked everyone who joined the fun day. “We had an amazing time putting it all together and hope you had just as much fun as we did.” They also reminded locals to save the date for the next big event — Quiz Night on Saturday, October 4. Teams are encouraged to get ready for a competitive and fun evening.”
For updates and photos, follow Liphook Carnival on Twitter and Instagram @LiphookCarnival, and Facebook at Liphook Carnival.
