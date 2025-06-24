Stuart Austin, 49, is wanted in connection with a series of thefts from shops across East Hampshire.
He is described as a white male of medium build, approximately 5ft 10in tall, with short, grey hair and blue eyes.
It is believed he may be in Alton, Bordon or Headley Down, but he also has links to other areas of East Hampshire.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police reminded the public that anyone found to be harbouring Austin may be committing an offence and could be liable for arrest themselves.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, should contact police on 101, quoting 44250161666.
