Hampshiure Police have arrested 57 people and dismantled 12 drug lines, as part of a national County Lines Intensification Week.
County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where a phone number ‘line’, usually a mobile, is used to supply drugs from large cities into rural towns and areas.
During the week of intensification, officers also seized large quantities of Class A and B drugs, which included over 500 cannabis plants, crack-cocaine, powdered cocaine, heroin and ketamine.
In addition, more than £10,000 in cash was seized, along with 17 offensive weapons, which included machetes, samurai swords, knives and an axe machete.
During the week, 57 arrests were made 65 mobile phones seized, 17 dangerous weapons were recovered, 89 stop checks were carried out, and 19 vehicles were searched.
Officers made 29 visits to addresses believed to be forcibly used for drug dealing, and as a result safeguarded 47 vulnerable young people and adults.
Police also attended local schools and community events to raise awareness of the dangers and signs of county lines.
The operations were carried out in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and other agencies, including councils and housing associations.
On Thursday, June 26 a county line between London and Hampshire was also halted by police. They arrested four male suspects at addresses in London and Portsmouth.
Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, tactical lead for drug-related harm, said: “This is a great example of successful joint operations across the counties which will have caused significant disruption to at least three drugs lines dealing into the Portsmouth area.
“Organised crime gangs seek to profit from the exploitation of vulnerable people, spreading misery, intimidation and violence in the name of profit.
“Our aim is to create a hostile environment for these individuals who wish to cause harm to members of our communities, and we are committed to protecting the public and tackling the harm that these criminal gangs cause.
“While I am proud of our work during this week of action it does not stop here. We remain relentless in our approach all year round, and we will continue to disrupt county lines drug activity throughout the year.
“Exploitation linked to county lines could be happening on a street near you, but without knowing what the signs are, they are easy to miss. Know the signs of county lines and how to report them.”
This work delivers on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, to target illegal drugs and the harm they cause in our society.
PCC Donna Jones said: ‘County lines drug gangs bring violence and exploitation into our communities, causing misery and destroying lives.
“I commend the sterling work of officers and staff during this latest week of action. The results demonstrate both mine and the force’s ongoing commitment to remove drugs, dangerous weapons and criminals from our streets and keep people safe.
“The children and adults groomed by these criminal gangs are often in debt and living in fear of violence.
“It’s important they have the right support in place and as Police Commissioner, I will continue to fund interventions for those on the edges of crime who need help to break free from addiction and the risk of exploitation.”
