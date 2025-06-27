Hampshire Police are appealing for information following a burglary at Petersfield Golf Club in Tankerdale Lane.
The incident occurred between 7pm and 11pm on Monday, June 23.
Entry was forced to the front of the premises and trophies and other silverware stolen from a glass cabinet inside.
Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with footage from doorbell cameras, CCTV, mobile phones or dash cams, which may assist in the investigation.
Also, they want to hear about anyone trying to sell trophies and silverware.
The police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 44250272240.
