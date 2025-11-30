Hampshire Police’s Operation Limit comes at a time of year when many people will be out celebrating and consuming more alcohol than usual.
Throughout December there will be increased patrols and enforcement activity across the county to target anyone choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Officers will also carry out early morning patrols to target motorists who may still be impaired the following morning after drinking.
In 2024, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary made a total of 322 arrests during Operation Limit. Of those, 152 motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 170 on suspicion of drug driving.
Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Drink and drug driving kills and seriously injures people. The decision can be life changing for you and the people around you and there is absolutely no excuse for it.
“You will face serious consequences if we catch you driving while impaired from drink or drugs.
“You could lose your licence, and not having a car in the modern world can also mean you lose your job as a result.
“We’re asking everyone to take responsibility and help us save lives. Don’t get behind the wheel if you’re not fit to drive.”
This year, officers will also be conducting roadside tests on motorists leaving Southampton Airport as part of Operation Lift Off.
The initiative follows similar schemes by forces across the country and aims to stop people drink driving when they may still be over the limit after consuming alcohol on their holiday or even on their flights home.
Inspector Chris Sharland said: “It’s not uncommon for holidaymakers to enjoy a drink in the airport or on their flight, but despite the excitement of your travels you still need to be careful before then driving home.
“Our officers will be conducting roadside checks, engaging with arriving passengers and, where appropriate, administering breathalyser tests to make sure everyone arriving at the airport gets home safely, without putting themselves or others at risk.
“If you choose to drink alcohol on your flight home, please make sure you arrange for someone else to drive you home or just get a taxi, because it’s not worth the risk and we don’t want your holiday experience ruined.”
Anyone who knows someone is drink or drug driving is urged to call 999 if it is happening at the time. Information can also be passed on by calling 101 or Crimestoppers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.