Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported assault involving a parent and child in Farnham.
The incident is alleged to have happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, November 23, in the car park of the Lidl store.
Officers said an altercation between two people, believed to be a parent and child, was witnessed, during which it is alleged the parent struck the child and pulled their hair.
Surrey Police are now seeking to identify a man, a woman and a child in connection with the incident.
The man is described as white, with a slim build, wearing a grey hoodie, a blue jacket and blue jeans, and carrying a reusable shopping bag.
The woman is described as white, about 5ft 5in tall with a small build and red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and a cap.
The child is described as a boy aged about five, with short brown hair and wearing a blue sweatshirt.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting PR/45250141719.
