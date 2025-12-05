Christmas is a special time, but it can be difficult for those who are missing a loved one. Light up a Life offers an opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of those who are sadly no longer with us. Everyone is welcome to come to the service or watch it online, whether your loved one was cared for by Phyllis Tuckwell or not. We hope that it offers you a comforting and meaningful way to remember your loved ones at this special time of year.