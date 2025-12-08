The award-winning Farnham Repair Cafe will hold its next session on Saturday, 13 December, offering residents the chance to bring items to be fixed by skilled volunteer repairers.
The event will take place from 10am to 1pm in The Sanctuary at The Spire Church, accessed through the Spire Church Café front entrance.
Some items are exempt, including petrol-powered devices, industrial equipment, three-phase tools, mobile phones and clothing alterations. Organisers also ask visitors to bring only clean items.
Anyone wishing to bring a laptop, bike or furniture, or anything larger or unusual, is asked to email ahead to [email protected] so the team can prepare.
More time-consuming repairs, such as flatscreen TVs, espresso machines and zip replacements, should arrive before 11 am.
Visitors may bring up to three items, but only one item will be examined per person at a time.
The event is free, with no registration required, although those wanting to beat the queue can download and complete two repair forms in advance.
Farnham Repair Cafe was awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2024 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the community and commitment to reducing waste through repair and reuse.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.