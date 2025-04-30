All roads will lead to a Waverley village in August as a couple have agreed to host a fundraising motor show in the grounds of their Churt home.
More than 300 vehicles have already been registered for the annual Phyllis Tuckwell motor show with Robert and Tanya Lewis once again hosting the event.
Visiting vehicles will be displayed alongside their own incredible collection of more than 60 pristine cars from the early 1900s to present day.
Last year’s event was a massive success with more than 800 cars, motorbikes, army vehicles and camper vans from the ages being showcased.
Numbers are growing all the time but visitors to this year’s show can expect to see a range of veteran, vintage and pre-war vehicles through to motorbikes, tractors and 21st century supercars.
It’s all for a good cause, as money raised from the motor show will help the Farnham charity to continue funding its amazing palliative and end of life care.
But would-be participants should get a move on, as spaces are quickly filling up according to fundraising manager, Ruth Masters.
She said: “We are thrilled to be invited back to this amazing event in Churt for the motor show.
“We would like to thank Robert and Tanya Lewis for once again hosting it.
“Please note there is limited availability on site, and this event sells out, so make sure you register your vehicle in advance or purchase your attendee tickets soon.”
The hosts will also display more than 100 petrol pumps and thousands of pieces of memorabilia, while visitors can also expect music, refreshments and plenty of food options.
Exhibitor registration fees range from £15 to £25 while it’s £20 to £30 for attendees, with entry from 9am and 11am, respectively. To register or buy a ticket visit www.pth.org.uk/motor-show