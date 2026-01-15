The Liphook & Bramshott Energy Landscapes workshop, hosted by Energise South Downs, will take place on Tuesday, January 28, from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Liphook Millennium Centre.
The event forms part of a wider roadshow of workshops being held across the South Downs, using local data and research to examine what types — and scale — of renewable energy could realistically work for different communities.
Organisers say the evening is designed to encourage open, informed and balanced discussion, giving residents the chance to explore the challenges and opportunities of the transition to cleaner energy while considering the character of the local landscape and community views.
Rather than promoting specific schemes, the workshop aims to help people understand how much energy their area uses, what technologies might be suitable locally, and what residents feel is acceptable in and around Liphook and Bramshott.
A spokesperson for Energise South Downs said the sessions are about “starting a constructive conversation” and giving communities the information they need to engage with the energy transition in a meaningful way.
The event is free and open to all residents with an interest in renewable energy, sustainability and the future of local infrastructure.
More information, including how to sign up and reports from previous workshops, is available at: https://esd.energy/future-energy-landscapes/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.