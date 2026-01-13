Group 1 Automotive confirmed the showroom shut at the end of 2025 as part of what it described as an ongoing “review of strategic options” in the UK, blaming tough trading conditions and rising operating costs.
The Hindhead site relocated to its current location in 2021 following the completion of the Hindhead Tunnel. While highly visible to passing traffic, the two-storey showroom often confused motorists over access, and many customers felt the move away from its former roadside position made it less convenient.
A spokesman for Group 1 Automotive told Car Dealer: “We continually review our strategic options in line with our business needs and operational focus and have unfortunately had to take the difficult decision to close our BMW Hindhead store,” he said.
“We have spoken directly to all the teams impacted and our immediate focus is on supporting our colleagues during this transition. We intend to redeploy as many as possible and support them in applying for other suitable roles within the business.”
Customers have been redirected to neighbouring Group 1 BMW centres, including Ash Vale.
Tracey McGrath said: “Very sorry for all you lovely people who work there. You’ve always bent over backwards with your kindness and efficiency. I hope you all manage to find work elsewhere. Very sad for you all and wishing you the very best.”
Brenda Norton added: “Very sorry to hear this. My sympathy to the staff. I do hope a good use can be found for the building.”
Andy Johnston said he had visited just days before the closure. “The staff were great, as always. The location was a destination, but frankly being a destination for a car showroom is alright – it’s not as though you go every week anyway.
“I wouldn’t have built it there personally given the one-way nature and no easy means of getting across unless at Hindhead or Liphook. Now we’ll have to go to Ash Vale, which is not up to the same standard.”
The Hindhead closure follows the shutdown of Group 1’s BMW and MINI site at Stansted and comes after the US-owned dealer group announced plans to withdraw from its Jaguar Land Rover franchises, citing what it called the “challenging” nature of the UK car market.
