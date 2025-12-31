The M27 could be set to reopen earlier than planned with major works at Junction 10 progressing as planned.
The motorway has been closed between Junctions 9 and 11 since December 24 to allow engineers to move a huge concrete “box slide” underpass into position. The structure will form part of a new free-flowing link beneath the motorway.
Hampshire County Council Leader Cllr Nick Adams-King has provided an update, saying the scheme is advancing at “real pace”, with teams working around the clock on site.
He said the next phase of construction involves resurfacing the motorway, a stage that is dependent on weather conditions, which are currently favourable.
An earlier reopening may be possible if safety checks are completed smoothly, although the road is still scheduled to reopen by 4am on Sunday.
Cllr Adams-King said: “We’re still on track to reopen the motorway by 4am on Sunday, as planned.
“An earlier reopening might be possible, but that will depend on how smoothly the next steps go and the outcome of the essential safety checks once surfacing is complete.
“We’ll have a better sense of timings later this week and I will keep you updated every step of the way.”
Around 24,000 cubic metres of material were excavated from the existing embankment to allow the structure to be slid into position beneath the carriageway.
Seven hydraulic jacks were used to push the box forward, applying a combined force equivalent to the weight of around 595 elephants.
The £113 million project is expected to significantly improve traffic flow by creating a free-flowing, all-moves junction.
