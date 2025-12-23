Festive travel plans face disruption as a major Christmas closure of the M27 begins tomorrow evening, with motorists warned to expect delays and allow extra time for journeys.
The motorway will shut in both directions between Junction 9 (Whiteley) and Junction 11 (Fareham) from 8pm on Wednesday, December 24, and will remain closed until 4am on January 4.
The 11-day closure has been scheduled over the festive period to allow contractors to carry out critical work on a new underpass at Junction 10, a key part of a wider transformation of the area.
Hampshire County Council says the timing, while inconvenient, offers the best opportunity to complete the work safely and efficiently.
Cllr Lulu Bowerman, the council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “We appreciate that closing the motorway for ten days over the Christmas period is not ideal, but it is the best time to do it.
“There will inevitably be delays and we are sorry for that. This will be for a short period of time, and while we understand it will inconvenience some people, diversion routes are available.”
Expect heavy delays
During the closure, traffic will be diverted onto the A27, which is mostly dual carriageway but is expected to be extremely busy, particularly between 10am and 4pm each day. Motorists are warned that severe delays are likely during these peak hours.
What will still be open?
Access will be limited during the closure, with the following arrangements in place:
Westbound exit open at Junction 11 (Fareham/Gosport)
Eastbound exit open at Junction 9 (Whiteley/Park Gate)
No westbound entry at Junction 11 (towards Southampton/A32)
No eastbound entry at Junction 9 (towards Portsmouth)
Transforming Junction 10
The new underpass is part of a multi-million-pound scheme to turn Junction 10 into a fully accessible “all-ways” junction. The upgrade is designed to improve access to the planned Welborne Garden Village while easing long-standing congestion around Fareham.
The wider project includes:
Three new slip roads
A new dual carriageway with four roundabouts linking into the local road network
New walking and cycling routes, plus bridleways for horse riders
Once complete, the improvements are expected to create a free-flowing link through the area, bringing long-term benefits for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike.
For now, however, motorists are advised to allow extra time, consider alternative routes where possible, and keep journeys over the festive period to a minimum.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.