Waverley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm January 6 to 6am January 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Milford, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A3, from 8pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Liphook to Hazel Grove, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 9pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Burpham, slip road closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8.30pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Hindhead to Thursley, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Longmoor to Thursley, carriageway closures for tunnel maintenance.
• A3, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.