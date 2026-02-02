From new sports facilities to vital community projects, money generated by local development is being ploughed straight back into East Hampshire’s towns and villages.
Community groups, charities and organisations are being invited to apply for a dedicated funding pot created through developer contributions – financial payments made by housebuilders to help improve local facilities and services. As new developments are built, these funds are collected to ensure growth brings real, long-term benefits to the people who live there.
In recent years, developer contributions have helped deliver a wide range of improvements, from school upgrades and new play areas to health initiatives and other much-needed community projects.
In Liphook more than £800,000 of developer contribution funding was used to deliver a new 3G pitch at Bohunt School. The facility was officially opened last week by Cllr Angela Glass and fellow East Hampshire District Council councillors, providing a major boost to local sports provision for both students and the wider community.
Cllr Angela Glass, EHDC Portfolio Holder for Regulation and Enforcement, said developer contributions play a crucial role in supporting growing communities.
“Developer contributions are vital in ensuring that new growth directly benefits the people who live and work in our district,” she said. “By reinvesting this funding back into our communities, we can deliver the facilities, infrastructure and services that residents rely on.
“With a new round of funding now available, I would strongly encourage local groups, charities and organisations to come forward with their ideas. This is a real opportunity to make a lasting difference in your town or village.”
Developer contributions are split into two funding streams: Section 106 and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). Organisations can apply for available Section 106 funding throughout the year. Applications for CIL funding must be submitted during the current window, which runs from Monday, February 2 to Friday, May 1.
More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found on the council’s website.
