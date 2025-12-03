Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
People in high places are starting to notice you. Colleagues respect your talents and abilities. Your boss knows you are competent and capable. Don’t be surprised if over the next few weeks you are asked to take on additional responsibilities. Look at this as a chance to improve your job prospects. Social diversions, festive gatherings, sports and having fun with the family will help balance work with play.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re trying to hide it but you feel irritable and exhausted as the week begins. Ideally you would like to remain at home, tucked under the covers. If you can find the energy, think about reaching out to a cheerful friend who always brings a smile to your face. Later, it will be thoughts of travel that start to inspire you.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You are seeing things in black and white when there is so much more going on beneath the surface. Jumping to the wrong conclusion can cause anger and confusion. If there is anything that seems strange to you or that you don’t understand, ask for clarification. Act on ideas to improve your home. Let go of items you no longer use or need.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You are determined to keep your family together even though this is proving challenging. Your hard work is starting to pay off but it may unravel slightly later in the month due to an older relative’s stubborn behaviour. You are hoping others will learn from your compassionate example as you encourage your family to preserve the spirit of the season.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
An investment or joint financial project is in danger of collapsing. You are aware of what’s at stake but at the same time, you aren’t being told everything. For this reason hold back from making impulsive financial and business decisions. You will make better choices when you have more idea of what is going on. A friend or loved one’s addictive behaviours are starting to worry you.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
It can be revealing to view yourself from another person’s perspective. There are a number of perceived flaws and characteristics you would like to change but if you were to see yourself as other people see you, this image would be very different. Like your friends, you would see someone who is skilled, hardworking and reliable.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Keep in mind that your wallet may not be overflowing. Reflect on the importance of this festive season. Instead of thinking about all you have to do and buy, be inventive. Find budget-friendly ways to treat your family while also having a good time. You will be asked to help with a group or community event. Your ability to encourage and inspire others is what’s making you so popular.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You aren’t going to be able to resolve a dilemma by burying your head in the sand. The longer you leave it, the worse the situation will become. You may have to accept that a relationship or arrangement is not working out. A new colleague is trying to impress everyone by bragging about their achievements. Whether or not they are as good as they say will be revealed in time.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
It is important to release anger and frustration. Whether you feel disappointed, betrayed or upset, holding on to these feelings is not doing your health any good. Talk it over with a close friend or relative. You might be surprised by the helpfulness of their advice. An exciting job offer is coming your way. This is your chance to earn money from doing something you love.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Keeping on top of your usual routines will have its fun moments on the 13th due to the increasing festive feel in the air. When a computer breaks down later, you could find yourself in a difficult situation. Since you have to wait on experts to fix this, you might take this chance to take a few days off. In romance and family relationships you will prefer to keep your feelings to yourself.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Your perspective on solving a financial issue will be unconventional but it will work if others are willing to give it a go. You are confident your ideas will benefit your family and by the end of the week, they will agree. Someone will suggest you join forces in a business partnership or work project. Consider the offer but hold off on signing until after the festive season.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Embarking on a course of study demands both patience and perseverance. Don’t lose heart when you find yourself grappling with a challenging concept. A supportive teacher will provide some additional guidance if you let them know you are struggling. Be sure to accept this help. If you are seeking romance, you might find it among your classmates or workmates.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.