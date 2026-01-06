A pint, a pace, and a new record: Christopher Phillips-Hart smashed the 2025 Boxing Day Run in unforgettable style, storming to victory in the men’s drinking race and claiming overall first place.
Phillips-Hart completed the challenging 3.5-mile course in an impressive 20 minutes and 49 seconds, setting a new benchmark for the event. His feat was made even more remarkable by the fact that, as part of the drinking category, he paused at the two-mile mark to down a pint of Hogs Back real ale before powering on to the finish line.
The Boxing Day Run, a much-loved local tradition, has been held annually since 1997. Taking place at the Devil’s Punch Bowl area, the event draws runners of all ages and abilities. Alongside the regular race, the drinking run has become a highlight, it really tapped into the festive spirit
Despite the cold day, the race attracted a strong turnout, with 524 runners completing the course.
In other results, Aidan Zavala was first in the men’s category with 20 minutes and 55 seconds, while Rachel Walsh was the first woman to cross the line. Becky Dannatt claimed top honours in the ladies’ drinking run.
Event organiser Matt Dellar said: “To see a new course record set in those conditions was impressive enough, but to do it while taking part in the drinking race really summed up the spirit of the Boxing Day Run. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part and helped make the day such a success.”
The annual run raises vital funds for Holy Cross Hospital, which specialises in neurorehabilitation, general rehabilitation, and complex respiratory care. Chief Executive Frances Campion-Smith expressed her thanks, noting how the local community’s support makes a real difference for patients.
Dellar also thanked event sponsors Wilson Electrical, Transform Landscaping, and The Sports Locker, as well as former Holy Cross CEO Christopher Hinton for presenting prizes to the winners.
