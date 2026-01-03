Walkers could get an even deeper appreciation for the landscape around the South Downs through a new programme launched by a Petersfield woman.
Malinka van der Gaauw has invited walkers to explore how faith in all its forms has shaped the landscapes and traditions of the Western Weald.
Her Legacy of Belief programme of will include walks that follow ancient pilgrimage routes, treks to striking village churches and some that invite quiet reflection.
And with many of us looking to make New Year changes to our health and wellbeing, qualified walk leader and “knowledge forager” Malinka believes walking ticks all the boxes.
She said: “Walking clears the mind, strengthens the body and opens the door to learning.
“These Rural Strides walk are about bringing curious people together. Whether you are drawn by architecture, history, or the calm rhythm of walking through timeless scenery, I’m sure there is a walk for you.
“There’s no membership, no pressure and no sermons, except perhaps a little gentle preaching about the beauty of the local landscape.”
