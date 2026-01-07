A CCTV image has been released of a man suspected of stealing at least £40,000 of belongings after a house in the Petersfield area was burgled twice in the same week.
Hampshire Police would like to speak to the pictured man in connection with burglaries at a house on London Road in Sheet on December 2 and 8.
The culprit made off with a £40,000 haul after smashing a rear window and gaining access sometime between 10am and 11.30pm on Tuesday, December 2.
A house alarm at the same property was trigged around 1.30am on Monday, December 8, after another rear window was smashed with several valuable items being stolen in the second raid.
Police, who have shared a CCTV image as a result of their investigations, believe the pictured man may have travelled by train between Havant and Liss earlier on December 2.
The suspect has been described as a slim white male, aged between 40 and 50, who was dressed in black and pushing a black bicycle.
“If you recognise this man or were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote reference number 44250551934,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
“Additionally, we’d like to hear from you if you have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage that may assist our enquiries.”
Information can also be shared via the Hampshire Police website at www.hampshire.police.uk or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.