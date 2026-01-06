The Venezuelan owner of a Petersfield café that wowed a national newspaper says uncertainty reigns in her homeland following the US capture of its president.
Andrea Kowalski has been in constant touch with friends in Venezuela since fleeing the South American country in 1996 because of security concerns.
The chef – who serves Venezuelan and Latin American cuisine at her Petersfield Award-nominated Cantina Rosita café – is sceptical Trump’s “shocking” seizure of President Maduro and his wife is for the right reasons.
She said: “I speak often with friends in Venezuela and the view on the ground is there’s a level of uncertainty – it’s quite a complicated situation.”
“Trump has only talked about rebuilding the oil industry and the only thing being safeguarded is American investment.
“How does that leave the very naïve people of Venezuela who believe he is there to reinstate democracy?”
Andrea, who opened her café on Folly Lane nearly four years ago, would consider a return to Venezuela but not for the foreseeable future.
She said: “There’s been a focus on oil but how will this affect hospitals and general access to food? That’s the greatest worry.
“Me and many Venezuelans want to go back but we’re too afraid.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.