A helpful group has thanked shoppers around the Bordon area for their generosity over the festive period following one of its “best ever” appeals.
The Woolmer Forest Lions raised £1,366 for local worthy causes through its street collections in December.
Nearly £630 was donated over days at Country Market while sums of £304 and £434 were raised during collections in Grayshott and Tesco Bordon, respectively, in the last week before Christmas.
“Thanks to the kind and generous nature of our communities, we raised significant amounts of money to be spent on worthy causes over the coming year,” said WFLC president, John Lewis.
“We would like to thank everyone who supported these events and thanks to all club members who braved the elements.”
