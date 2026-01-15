Properties or pupils?
Those are the options potentially facing EHDC as plans to turn their former offices in Petersfield into a “game-changing” educational facility have been tabled.
Dan and Sharon Destrecroix have a vision to turn Penns Place into The Futures Campus CIC.
The pair believe their scheme will give Petersfield the rare chance to “to do something genuinely different” by turning the 43,000 square foot site into a pioneering beacon with a learning hub and dedicated SEN school.
It could also be a permanent home for existing home education groups and alternative provision providers with a new 4G pitch also being offered at no cost to EHDC.
The applicants said: “This would not be just another school, but a new kind of education and wellbeing hub, built on a simple principle: education should adapt to the child, not the other way around.”
A final decision is expected soon as the applicants and at least one other interested party have held advanced talks with the council and their partners, Savills.
But there are suspicions that EHDC would rather sell off the site for housing with the 3.77 acre plot allocated for 35 homes in the draft South Downs National Park Local Plan.
Parents and children who struggle with an education system that doesn’t work are at the heart of their scheme put forward by Dan and Sharon.
The Futures Campus has been registered as a Community Interest Company (CIC), meaning it exists solely for community benefit, and not profit.
The pair believe Penns Place could become a blueprint for a new and community-led model that could be replicated across the UK if their proposals are accepted.
The inspiration came from a European tour as the mental health of their “bright, curious and capable” children suffered due to problems in mainstream education.
The resulting journey showed them that “education can be different” and transformation happens when learning adapts to the children, rather than the opposite.
The pair said: “Since returning home we’ve been focused on turning our experience into something lasting – a way to support families who, like us, are close to breaking point. “We’ve been working with local stakeholders across Petersfield and Hampshire to develop a proposal for Penns Place, the former EHDC offices.
“Our vision is to create a comprehensive education and wellbeing hub - The Futures Campus - that could transform support for hundreds of young people and families across our community.
“It’s an educational facility for the whole community, not just the future campus.”
The scheme has been well received with advanced talks talking place. But while they have urged EHDC to be “bold” and think of the children, money may talk with housebuilders likely to be among the interested parties.
The council – which moved to a more suitable office off Bedford Road, Petersfield, last year – has not confirmed what stage the proceedings are at regarding the sale of Penns Place but they are thought to be advanced.
A spokesperson for EHDC said: “The council is progressing with the sale of Penns Place and has received bids for the property.
“Due to the commercial sensitivities of this process, EHDC is not in a position to disclose any details of the bids at this stage.”
Comments
