An energy company caused major disruption in a Surrey village after carrying out repair works on a busy bridge, forcing traffic on to narrow country roads.
The closure of the bridge in Elstead by Southern Gas Network (SGN) meant people travelling from the village to Tilford had to take a 10-mile detour for what is usually a journey of less than 3 miles along Farnham Road.
The disruption was compounded by a lack of adequate signage along the diversion route, which runs through narrow country lanes in poor condition, with road edges crumbling away.
The bridge reopened this week with temporary traffic lights in place.
Staff at The Golden Fleece pub in Elstead said the closure and traffic chaos had affected trade.
A spokesperson said: “We have definitely seen a drop in trade since the bridge closure, and what makes it worse is the letter we received said it would only be temporary traffic lights, not a full road closure.
“It comes down to poor planning, and the potholes on the back roads are only making it worse with the amount of traffic using these routes.”
Waverley Lib-Dem councillor Gemma Long criticised the lack of communication around the closure.
She said: “The bus service was re-routed but not communicated to users, and the shuttle bus service was not put in place until mid-week, after I raised the matter with Surrey County Council and Stagecoach.
“The ‘official diversion’ added eight miles to the journey to Farnham and even more for people trying to reach areas such as Waverley Abbey School and Tilford, just beyond the bridge. Drivers with sat navs or local knowledge understandably took to the back roads, which were wholly unsuited to the levels of traffic.
“I’ve learned that approval was given by Surrey County Council for the road closure back in September, which begs the question why key stakeholders were not informed and consulted about diversion routes, signage and interim services.”
An SGN spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused.
